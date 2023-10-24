The 22-year-old man was arrested on Monday that left a 15-year-old critically injured.

Suspect in Moore Square shooting scheduled to appear in court

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man charged following a shooting in Raleigh on Monday afternoon that left a juvenile critically wounded appeared in court today.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m. near Moore Square. The Raleigh Police Department said it happened on South Person Street near East Martin Street.

Officers said they arrived at a gravel parking lot in that area and found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot. The teen was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries and is listed in critical condition.

Steven Mark Stanley Raleigh Police Department

The suspect, who was detained for several hours, was Steven Mark Stanley, 22. He has been arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Moore Square Magnet Middle School went on lockdown shortly before 3 p.m. when police responded to the area. Within seven minutes of initiating the lockdown, the school lifted the lockdown at the advisement of law enforcement.

Out of an abundance of caution, WCPSS security and law enforcement will be on campus today.

Just last week, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said crime in this part of the city has been a focus for RPD.

"The downtown business core is a concern for us, and we want to make sure that we have adequate resources for it," Patterson said.

Concerned business owners in the area spoke about crime at a city council meeting earlier this month. One business owner spoke to ABC11 shortly after Monday's shooting.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist this investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.