Moped driver seriously injured in Dunn crash with USPS truck

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver riding on a moped was seriously injured after colliding with a USPS delivery truck.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Monday in Dunn on Susan Tart Road.

Investigators said it appeared the moped crossed the center line and crashed head-on with the truck.

The moped operator was airlifted to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The USPS driver was not injured.

No other details were immediately available.