Mother, son face more charges after nearly 60 dogs, puppies seized in Orange County

Cynthia Riggin, 65, turned herself into the Orange County Magistrate's office and is now facing additional animal cruelty charges. Her son, 35-year-old Taylor Doar faces the same charges but has not been arrested.
Orange County Sheriff's Office said the new charges stem from findings made during veterinary examinations of the dogs. According to Bob Marotto, Director of OCAS, one puppy died from complications of hookworms and coccidia. The rest of the animals are said to be doing well and are continuing to receive treatment at a facility on Eubanks Road.
Riggin originally turned herself in earlier in on Oct. 11.
Earlier in October, the Orange County deputies executed a search warrant on two properties off Alexander Drive after Animal Control said they received tips from two sources saying the dogs were malnourished, had parasitic infestations and living in 'unsanitary conditions.'
When officers arrived at the properties, they noticed "an overpowering smell of urine and feces."
"The realities of caring for a sudden influx of 57 animals, in addition to our regular population at the facility, has put a strain on resources," said Tenille Fox, Communications Specialist at OCAS. "If anyone would like to help, material and monetary donations are much appreciated."
Orange County Animal Services is now asking for additional assistance, click here to help.