Morrisville couple expecting next month out of their apartment after fire

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Everything but Sanah Fernandez' April due date has changed.
"Every shopping trip turned into something for the baby," she said. "So I think every parent can relate and being a new parent can be overwhelming."
What has become even more overwhelming, is the fact that she and her husband are out of their Morrisville apartment after it caught fire Wednesday night.
In addition, 35 others and nine pets are not living at the Camden Westwood Apartments as well.
"Material things can be replaced but not lives," said George Fernandez, Sanah's husband. "It could have been much worse but we're okay."
Sanah was at work when the fire happened Wednesday. She's a nurse at Duke Regional Hospital.
"I'm grateful that he's so strong," she said. "He's so tough because usually that's my hat at work but I couldn't be that way yesterday. It was hard to keep focused but I have a really supportive team at work and they rallied around me pretty well to help me finish my shift."
Most of what the couple owned is inside. They said they can move on from most things except for the gifts just given to them for their newborn, including the crib from Sanah's mother.
"Even though it's materialistic, that's just tough because that was for her," she said. "We don't care about our stuff. We just worked really hard to get all her stuff together."
The couple did not have renter's insurance. The apartment complex is putting the Fernandez' up in another apartment on the property--they've been at the Morrisville complex for nearly a year.
The complex at 2100 Summit Ridge Loop has set up a donation site for victims of the fire at their office. The couple has also set up a GoFundMe page to help them get back on their feet.
