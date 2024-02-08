Morrisville father charged with abuse in connection with 9-year-old son's death

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Morrisville father faces child abuse charges more than a month after his 9-year-old son was found dead inside a home in December 2023.

A Wake County warrant was filed Feb. 2 for 40-year-old Shashikant Tiwari. He is the father of Vinil Tiwari who died Dec. 20.

Investigators said between April 17 and Vinil's death, Shashikant left the child with his wife, 33-year-old Priyanka Tiwari, who was known to be unfit to care for the child.

Priyanka was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and child abuse immediately following Vinil's death. Investigators said no food was found in the home and Vinil appeared malnourished.

Most recently, on Feb. 6, a grand jury indicted Priyanka on the aforementioned charges.

Investigators are now saying Shashikant is also responsible for his son's death. His child abuse charge is listed as a felony.

He was arrested Feb. 7. After being booked, he left jail after posting his $30,000 bail.