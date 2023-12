Morrisville mom charged with murder of 10-year-old son

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A mother in Morrisville is now facing a murder charge in the death of her 10-year-old son.

According to the arrest warrant, Priyanka Tiwari, 33, was charged on Thursday.

She is also facing a charge of negligent child abuse that inflicted serious bodily injury.

It is not known how long the abuse took place in the home.

Tiwari is due in court at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon.