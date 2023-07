The fire broke out around 3:40 a.m. on Chinabrook Court in the Manor at Breckenridge community.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An overnight fire in Wake County displaced one family in Morrisville.

The fire broke out around 3:40 a.m. on Chinabrook Court in the Manor at Breckenridge community.

When crews arrived heavy flames were seen coming from one house.

SEE ALSO: Cooling stations open in Wake County as temperatures soar above 90, heat advisory in effect

No one was hurt.

Crews worked to put out hot spots for hours.