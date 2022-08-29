Cary mother charged in death of 2 young daughters makes first court appearance

A Cary mother has been charged with murder after police found her two young daughters, ages 2 and 3, dead at Duke Raleigh Hospital.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary mother, accused of killing her two young daughters, is due in court Monday.

Launice Battle, 29, was arrested at Duke Raleigh Hospital on Sunday after the two little girls, ages 2 and 3, died at the hospital.

The crime actually happened on Saturday, according to arrest records.

Officers have not released details about where the crime took place or the exact cause of death of the children.

ABC11 went to the listed address for Battle but no one came to the door.

A few neighbors, who declined to speak on camera, described always seeing small children at the home. Others said they would see children playing in the front yard.