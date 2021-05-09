mother's day

Raleigh mom spends Mother's Day selling flowers for other moms

By
Mother's Day brought many families outside to Moore Square. Some wore masks, most were socially distanced, and all looked relieved to finally breathe some fresh air on one of the nation's most popular occasions honoring women.

It's also a great day for Shoua Her, a flower farmer and a mother who worked while others enjoyed Sunday's pleasant weather.

"I know for sure this year, Mother's Day, with the shortage of flowers? Being a flower farmer will really bring a lot of joy to a lot of happy moms," Her said.

Her said her Bear Creek-based business and flower farm stayed afloat during a challenging year of uncertainty caused by coronavirus concerns.

This year, customers may have to be open to alternative floral arrangements for Mother's Day, as businesses juggle supply and demand.



"Because nobody was able to get local flowers, shipped in from out of state or from other countries, shipped into this state," said Her. "So it actually bloomed a lot, this pandemic, when it actually started in March last year."

Still, she's willing to sacrifice the traditional day of relaxation for most moms: My birthday is on May 4th, and every year I can't celebrate my birthday or Mother's Day. So we're hoping that this Monday we'll be able to celebrate both together."

For now, she makes Mother's Day special for others who want colorful blooms, with one of her four children helping out.

"My oldest is 15 and this one's 12. So it's good to teach them how to talk to people be an entrepreneur at a young age," said Her. "Yeah, that's something I never had the opportunity to do."

She keeps selling flowers beyond Mother's Day, so look for Her at Moore Square when you're in the market for locally grow, fresh-cut blossoms.
Related topics:
societydowntown raleighraleighholidayfamilymother's day
