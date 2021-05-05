mother's day

Why flowers may be harder to find this Mother's Day

By
Florists are facing flower shortages ahead of Mother's Day.

Flower designers at Fallon's Flowers in Raleigh are hard at work making floral arrangements with limited supply -- the global pandemic once again creating challenges.

"We're not able to get exactly what we would like. We're not able to give the customers exactly what they are looking for. Although we are trying our very hardest," said Pam Classey, manager of Fallon's Flowers. "A lot of our flowers do come from Mexico. Mexico is now having a severe COVID problem but they've also had a lot of weather challenges."

Flowers are a $7 billion industry, according to research firm IBIS World.

Limited supply means increasing prices.

A dozen roses normally cost $55 at Fallon's.

Classey says customers this year are paying $10 more.

"It's tough. We have some customers that are just so devoted to us. Not being able to give them what we typically do. We're struggling with that.," said classy.

Plant shops seem to be doing better.

In downtown Raleigh at Zen Succulent, the owner said they are not facing shortages. The hot item this Mother's Day is a blooming plant.

And then there are local flower growers like Shoomie's Flower in the Sandhills.

We asked if they were facing a shortage.

"Right now we are not. Because we grow our own flowers. But we are facing high demand," said Shoua Her.

Shoua and Meesay Her say the shortages elsewhere are forcing them to work even harder.

Wholesalers are requesting to buy flowers in bulk when the couple and their family typically only grow enough to sell at the State Farmers Market and the farmers market in Apex.

Right now, Shoomie's is not raising prices.

This year, customers may have to be open to alternative floral arrangements for Mother's Day, as businesses juggle supply and demand.
