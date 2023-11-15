Motorcyclist killed during I-40 high-speed chase in Raleigh

The crash happened about 2 a.m. after state troopers got a call about a speeding motorcycle.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash overnight that happened on Interstate 40 in Raleigh.

The crash happened about 2 a.m. after state troopers got a call about a speeding motorcycle, then saw the bike go by.

Troopers say the motorcycle was going more than 100 mph when it passed a trooper on U.S. 1.

SEE ALSO: Former Johnson C. Smith University student killed in Raleigh shooting at apartment complex

The chase started shortly after midnight, first along U.S. 1 then on I-40, heading east out of Cary.

That's where the motorcycle hit a car and the chase ended.

One other person went to the hospital with what troopers describe as minor injuries.

No names have been released.

All lanes of I-40 have been reopened.