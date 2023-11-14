Johnson C. Smith University student killed in Raleigh shooting at apartment complex

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 22-year-old who was shot and killed at an apartment complex last Thursday in Northeast Raleigh was a student at Johnson C. Smith University, officials confirmed.

"Any time we lose a member of our campus community, it's always disheartening," JCSU's Dr. Davida L. Haywood said. "Especially when you think about the value of life and the age of our students. The best way we can remember Isaiah for who he was and what he accomplished is by celebrating his life together."

Anderson was found shot at the Northridge Crossing Apartments on Highline Street on Nov. 9. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to Raleigh Police.

JCSU students will host a vigil in memory of Anderson on Tuesday night at 7:10 p.m. on Eddie McGirt Field.

Kevin Bowser, 19, was arrested in connection with his death and made his first appearance on Tuesday. He was ordered held without bond and his next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 5.

JCSU said Anderson was last enrolled in the spring of 2023 and played football for a year under Coach Blunt. He was also heavily involved in the Golden Bulls Activity Committee and took photos of athletic events.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood