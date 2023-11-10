Shooting at Raleigh apartment complex leaves man seriously injured

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a shooting left a man with serious injuries Thursday at an apartment complex.

Officers responded about 5 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the Northridge Crossings Apartments in the 6000 block of Highline Street.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital.

The incident remains under active investigation. Police were focused on a dark-colored SUV with smashed glass on the passenger side.

No other details were immediately released. An ABC11 breaking news crew is working to gather more information.

Anyone who believes they may have information on this case is asked to visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood