Family & Parenting

Family tracks down late Person County deputy's motorcycle, surprises his son with it

By Laura Browne
EMBED <>More Videos

A motorcycle's unforgettable ride back home

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Many motorcycles make long trips, but one motorcycle's journey home took more than a decade.

This special bike belonged to late Person County deputy Mike Currier, who died from an illness in December 2021.

Currier used to take his son Austin on rides on his Harley-Davidson Fat Boy before he was forced to sell it during the difficult financial times of 2008.

During the years that passed, the motorcycle came into the possession of several different owners until it was purchased by Currier's good friend John Walker.

During Currier's hospitalization, Walker worked to track down the bike's whereabouts with plans to surprise his friend upon his discharge from the hospital.

Though Currier died, his motorcycle would not stay lost to his family.

Currier's family pitched in together to buy the long-lost bike back from Walker to surprise Currier's son Austin, who just bought a new home.

Tears of joy fell as the Harley-Davidson, an unforgettable housewarming gift, pulled into Austin's driveway, finally making its way home.

NOTE: Mike Currier was the brother of ABC11 photojournalist Skeeta Currier.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingroxboroperson countyncfamilygood newssurprisemotorcyclesfeel goodhomecoming
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Trees down, thousands without power after powerful overnight storm
Record-breaking heat today for Triangle
Driver struggles to get permanent tags for truck bought on Vroom
American Airlines flight veers off runway in Charlotte
Our America: Because I Am | Full episode
Officials remain optimistic as tourism in Wake County booms
NC State's Tommy White breaks ACC freshman home run record
Show More
Violent crime in Durham up 8% during first few months of 2022
Funerals begin for victims of Buffalo supermarket shooting
Decrease in home sales predicted nationwide but NC housing market hot
NY high court to determine if Bronx Zoo elephant is a person
Juvenile taken into custody in Wake Forest shooting
More TOP STORIES News