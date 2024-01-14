Motorcyclist injured in high-speed chase spanning two counties with NCSHP

Highway patrol says a trooper attempted to stop the driver in western Harnett County.

Highway patrol says a trooper attempted to stop the driver in western Harnett County.

Highway patrol says a trooper attempted to stop the driver in western Harnett County.

Highway patrol says a trooper attempted to stop the driver in western Harnett County.

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist was injured during a high-speed chase with North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) that spanned two counties.

Highway patrol says a trooper attempted to stop the driver in western Harnett County.

They say the motorcyclist refused to stop and that is when the chase started.

It eventually went into Cumberland County going towards Fort Liberty.

SEE ALSO: 'Brings us all together': New Durham jazz lounge hopes to expand Bull City music scene

Troopers say the motorcyclist eventually lost control and was thrown 35 feet.

Speeds during the chase were above 100 miles per hour throughout the chase, according to NCSHP.

The motorcyclist was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with injuries and is expected to survive.

Charges against the driver have not been released at this time.