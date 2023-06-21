Tuesday marked one month since a Raleigh man said he nearly died when he was thrown from his motorcycle in a hit-and-run crash on the beltline.

Raleigh motorcyclist, victim of hit and run, speaks out in hopes arrest is made

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tuesday marked one month since a Raleigh man said he nearly died when he was thrown from his motorcycle in a hit-and-run crash on the beltline.

Zeddie Cromartie came to ABC11 for help, saying he wants the driver caught.

Cromartie said a small, white Mercedes truck hit his bike while he was riding on 440 westbound between Western Boulevard and Hillsborough Street.

Eyewitnesses told Raleigh Police that they saw the driver of the Mercedes switching lanes and trying to merge before colliding with Cromartie's motorcycle.

"I just remember flipping, flipping, flipping, flipping, and I was like, am I ever going to stop, you know?" Cromartie said. "And I'm, you know, I'm like, No, I'm not going to survive this, you know, a tragedy.

"And luckily, I stop and, and no cars hit me," he added. "Right in the middle of the beltline. No cars hit me, and I'm so fortunate to be here."

Raleigh police said they have investigated more than 1,600 hit-and-run wrecks during the past six months.

They don't have any suspects in this case.

Cromartie is reminding drivers to pay attention to motorcyclists -- and share the road.