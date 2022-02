ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Zoo has some new animals on exhibit.Three male grey mouse lemurs--Cholula, Cedar and Speedwell--can be seen in the nocturnal part of the desert habitat.All three of the mouse lemurs are actually from Durham. They previously lived at the Duke Lemur Center.The mouse lemurs are on exhibit, but you may have to work hard to find them because they're quite shy and will likely be hiding.