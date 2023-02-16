Ms. Myrtle's Bakery in Third Ward keeps mother's legacy going

HOUSTON, Texas -- Baking runs in the family at Ms. Myrtle's Bakery Shoppe in the Third Ward.

Its co-owned by sisters, Rosharon Cotton and Andrea Jackson Spears.

The business was originally a donut shop created by their mother, Myrtle Zachary Jackson, but when she passed in 2021 the sisters renamed the bakery in her honor.

The bakery, located at 2020 Emancipation Avenue, still uses family recipes that are older than a century.

Today, there is now a third generation of the family working in the bakery.