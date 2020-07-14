Multiple deaths in Wake County overnight could be connected

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Multiple deaths reported in Wake County overnight might be connected, according to Wake County Sheriff's Office.One of the bodies was found inside a home on Alta Vista Court around 11:30 p.m. Monday.Deputies said they were called to complete a welfare check at the home. When they arrived, they looked through a window and saw a body.A spokesperson for the Wake County Sheriff's Office said early results of their investigation suggest the body may be related to other deaths that happened overnight. The circumstances surrounding those deaths are being investigated by Raleigh Police Department, the sheriff's office said.Raleigh Police Department has not released any information about their investigations.ABC11 crews received a tip and arrived at a crime scene on Fairview Road in Raleigh. RPD officials would not confirm if the scene is connected to this case.Wake County Sheriff's Office said a person of interest has been identified in connection to the case.