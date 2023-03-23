Murdaugh auction: Items from convicted killer's South Carolina estate being sold

WATCH LIVE

Friday, March 24, 2023 1:51AM
Murdaugh auction: Items from convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's South Carolina estate being sold
Items from the family estate of once-prominent South Carolina attorney turned convicted murderer, Alex Murdaugh, were on the auction block Thursday.

PEMBROKE, Ga. -- Items from the family estate of once-prominent South Carolina attorney turned convicted murderer, Alex Murdaugh, were on the auction block in Georgia Thursday.

Furniture and decor come from the Moselle Estate in Colleton County, South Carolina -- which gained notoriety during his murder trial.

A jury convicted Murdaugh earlier this month of shooting and killing his wife and son at the kennels on that property.

The Murdaugh items will be sold along with property from other estates.

The auction is in Pembroke, Georgia, a small town outside of Savannah.

Liberty Auction is conducting the sale.

A spokesperson says it's drawn a lot of interest.

