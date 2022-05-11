Man arrested in Fayetteville deadly shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Detectives with Fayetteville police have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a woman.

Jaylin Sadiq McLaughlin, 22, of Fayetteville was arrested on Tuesday. He has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the death of Sierra Harper on May 7.

Fayetteville Police responded to reports of a shooting at around 12:45 p.m. along the 2900 block of Gordon Way. Upon arrival, officers found Sierra Harper, 22, with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries.

The investigation revealed the homicide was not a random act.

McLaughlin Jr. is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective M. Waters at (910) 635-4978 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
