Man charged with second-degree murder in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police announced a man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting.

Jermaine Lamont Lunsford, 27, of Durham was arrested on Tuesday.

Shortly after 2:00 p.m. on June 25, officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Holloway Street.

Police found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Following the shooting, the victim's vehicle hit a power pole causing an outage in an area along Holloway Street from Junction Road to Lynn Road.

Lunsford is charged with second-degree murder and is currently being held at the Durham County Jail on a $1,000,000 secured bond.
