1 person shot, killed after shooting in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after a shooting that caused a wreck and power outage in Durham Saturday.Police in Durham responded to calls about a shooting just after 2:00 p.m. in the 2700 block of Holloway Street. Upon arrival officers found a man with a gunshot wound inside of a car. Police say after the shooting the victim's car hit a utility pole causing a power outage along Holloway Street from Junction Road and Lynn Road. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.The victim's name has not been released yet as police continue to investigate.According to officials Duke Energy is working to restore power.There are no more details at this time.Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.