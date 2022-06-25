Girl dies after being shot, Durham police investigating

DURHAM, N.C. -- Police in Durham after investigating death of a young girl.
According to a news release from Durham Police, officers responded to the 300 block of South Woodcrest Street and found a young girl who had been shot. The girl was taken a local hospital by EMS where she was pronounced dead. The incident reportedly happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Police are still investigating and haven't released any other details at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
On April 18, Durham Mayor Elaine O'Neal gave her "State of the City" address declaring that the state of the city is good. During the address, provided detailed information on what's making Durham so unwell.
"Our city is in crisis," O'Neal said amid a surge in street violence"
Durham is on pace to set a new annual record for shootings. Deadly shootings so far in 2022 have nearly reached the combined total of the previous two years.
There were 11 homicides in the first three months of 2022, compared to seven in the same time period of 2021 and 2020.
