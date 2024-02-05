Inoperable cancer blamed for death of Museum of Life and Science black bear named Gus

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- For the second time in less than a year, the Museum of Life and Science in Durham is mourning the death of one of its black bears.

Gus, an 18-year-old American black bear that had been part of the museum since 2006, died Jan. 31.

Animal care staff at the museum recently noticed a dramatic change in Gus' behavior. Because of that, they sent him for tests at NC State.

Veterinarians there found an inoperable cancerous mass near Gus' heart and lungs. The decision was then made to euthanize Gus.

"Gus was one of those souls that brought people (and bears) together," Senior Director of Animal Care Sherry Samuels said. "His behavior with other bears, young and old, as well as what he did on his own, has made many of us smile, laugh, moan, roll our eyes, and just look at him in awe."

Gus' body and cells will be used by cancer research organizations to help try and better understand and treat cancers in humans and animals alike.

"While I sit with this huge hole, I also have immense gratitude," Samuels said. "Gratitude for how Gus impacted so many so positively. Gratitude for the veterinary team who cared for Gus so quickly and thoughtfully in his last days and minutes. I am so appreciative that Gus will live on not just in stories told of him by people I know, but likely hundreds if not thousands of people I don't."

Gus' death comes 9 months after 14-year-old Yona had to be euthanized due to medical problems as well.

There are now three black bears remaining at the museum: Mimi (20), Little Bear (3), Murray (1).

