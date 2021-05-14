NAMIWalks Your Way NC set for May 22 raising funds, awareness for mental health

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help (WTVD) -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) NC is getting ready for its largest fundraiser of the year on May 22.
The annual NAMIWalks North Carolina will be virtual for the second year in a row due to the pandemic. There are more than 30 NAMI organizations around the country holding walks to raise funds and awareness through walks on May 22. NAMI provides education, advocacy, and support so people affected by mental illness can build better lives.
Those wishing to take part can do so individually or join or start a group. Walking is just one of the activities you can do to help raise funds or awareness.
"It's walk your way this year again," said Lindsey Taylor with NAMI NC. "So, we have people join a group in their neighborhood and walk their whole neighborhood. We had people play tennis, we had people bake, we had all sorts of really unique, walk your way ideas. You absolutely don't have to walk if you don't want to, you know, so you want to take a picture of yourself, enjoy whatever makes you happy."
According to NAMI, 1 in 5 adults in the country experience mental illness. 1 in 20 experience serious mental illness and 17% of youth ages 6-17 years old experience a mental health disorder.
