David DePape pleads not guilty to federal charges in attack on Paul Pelosi at family's home

David DePape, the man accused of attacking Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, has entered a plea of not guilty to federal charges stemming from the brutal assault and break in on Oct. 28.

David DePape, the man accused of attacking Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, has entered a plea of not guilty to federal charges stemming from the brutal assault and break in on Oct. 28.

DePape, 42, was indicted by a federal grand jury last week on charges of "Attempted kidnapping of a federal employee" or officer and "Assault on an immediate family member of a federal agent and employee."

In court on Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to these charges while being guarded by 5 US Marshals and 2 Sheriff officers. DePape can face sentences of up to 20 years for the federal attempted kidnapping charge and up to 30 years for the federal assault charge.

These federal charges are separate from the state charges being prosecuted by the San Francisco District Attorney's office and will be handled as its own case, according to a representative from the U.S. Attorney's office.

He is being held without bail on state charges of attempted murder, burglary and elder abuse, all of which he has also pleaded not guilty to.

In a federal complaint, officials said DePape broke into the Pelosis' Pacific Heights home, carrying zip ties, tape and a rope in a backpack. He went upstairs where 82-year-old Paul Pelosi was sleeping, and demanded to talk to "Nancy."

Paul Pelosi was released from the hospital Nov. 3 after undergoing surgery for a skull fracture and other injuries from the attack. Prosecutors from the San Francisco DA say he was knocked unconscious when he was hit with a hammer and woke up in a pool of his own blood in the family's home.

Two officers who raced to the home after Paul Pelosi's 911 call witnessed DePape hit him with the hammer at least once, striking him in the head, officials said.

DePape's next federal court appearance is Nov. 30.

December 14 is the date for the preliminary hearing in the state prosecution case.

