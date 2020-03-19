Nash County father, son accused of stealing lawn equipment, tools in 8 break-ins

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A father and son duo was arrested and charged with breaking into several storage units, cars and homes, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Department.In a news release, Nash County Sheriff's Office said deputies investigated eight calls about break-ins and thefts on March 15 and 16. Deputies said the accused thieves took lawn equipment, appliances and tools.After getting still images from a security camera, the sheriff's office posted the photos to its Facebook page. Deputies said Nash County citizens identified the suspects within 15 minutes.Melvin Ray Edmondson, 47, and Thomas Ray Edmondson, 24, were arrested in connection to the crimes.The father and son are both charged with five counts of felony breaking and entering, five counts of felony larceny, three counts of misdemeanor larceny and felony attempt to break and enter.The elder Edmondson is additionally charged with failure to change address as a sex offender.Thomas Edmondson is in jail on a $102,000 secured bond. His father is in jail on a $130,000 secured bond.Both will appear in court on May 14.