woman killed

Nash County mother of three killed in assault by boyfriend, sheriff says

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A mother of three is dead after her boyfriend assaulted her on Sunday morning, the Nash County Sheriff's Department said.

Authorities said the incident happened around 10 a.m. along the 4000 block of Pine Street.

According to deputies, the children, between the ages 5 and 12, ran to a neighbor and told them that their mother had been assaulted by the boyfriend.

On arrival, officers found the woman dead -- authorities have not identified the name of the mother at this time.

Nash County deputies said the boyfriend, who has also not been identified at this time, is in custody and was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for minor injuries.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
red oaknash countymother attackedwoman killedboyfriend charged
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
'Miracle' baby survives crash that killed 4 relatives at once
Arrests made in connection with shooting that killed woman in Raleigh
25-year-old woman dies after being shot in Raleigh overnight
Woman dies in wreck on I-40 when she loses control during heavy rain
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Toddler dies after being struck by car in Johnston Co.
COVID-19 relief bill won't offer $1,200 checks, lawmakers say
Rudy Giuliani hospitalized after COVID-19 diagnosis: Sources
LATEST: NC adds 6,438 COVID-19 cases amid record hospitalizations
12-year-old girl hurt after shots fired into Raleigh apartment
Man killed in Roxboro drive-by shooting, police say
1 million new COVID cases added to US total in only 5 days
Show More
2 women, teen boy injured in downtown Raleigh shooting
NC boy spends birthday giving pizza to homeless in Charlotte
WEATHER: Chilly Rain For Monday
Trump challenges vote results while urging turnout in Ga.
Actor David L. Lander, known for role in 'Laverne & Shirley,' dies
More TOP STORIES News