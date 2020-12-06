Nash County mother of three killed in assault by boyfriend, sheriff says

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A mother of three is dead after her boyfriend assaulted her on Sunday morning, the Nash County Sheriff's Department said.Authorities said the incident happened around 10 a.m. along the 4000 block of Pine Street.According to deputies, the children, between the ages 5 and 12, ran to a neighbor and told them that their mother had been assaulted by the boyfriend.On arrival, officers found the woman dead -- authorities have not identified the name of the mother at this time.Nash County deputies said the boyfriend, who has also not been identified at this time, is in custody and was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for minor injuries.