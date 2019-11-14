Nashville man found dead, girlfriend bound in apparent armed robbery, police say

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead Thursday morning at a Nashville apartment complex.

Nashville Police said a shooting happened just before 5:45 a.m., in the 1800 block of South First Street at the Oak Tree Apartments when an apparent armed robbery turned deadly.

Police said they found 27-year-old Marquis Perry of Nashville dead from a gunshot wound.

Police said they found Perry's girlfriend bound with zip ties to her wrists. Perry's 12-year-old child was also present. Neither was harmed.

Officials said the scene is secure with no threat to the public and this appears to be an isolated incident.

Nashville Police continue to investigate with the assistance of the Nash County Sheriff's Office and the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to please call Sgt. Shockley at *252) 903-8166 or the police department at (252) 459-4545. You can also call the Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111 and remain anonymous.
