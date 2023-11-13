Procession down Interstate 40 honors Raleigh Fire Department Captain who died from throat cancer

Raleigh Fire Department Captain Nathan Burgess died from throat cancer. Procession down Interstate 40 honors his memory.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Emergency vehicles made their way down Interstate 40 midday Monday to honor the passing of Raleigh Fire Captain Nathan Burgess.

Burgess served Raleigh Fire Department for nearly 20 years. He died Sunday following a long battle with throat cancer.

The procession took Burgess' remains from Duke Medical Center in Durham to Bryan-Lee Funeral Home in Garner. There, friends and family set up a memorial in Burgess' honor.

Burgess leaves behind a wife and four children. His wife created a group earlier this month to raise awareness about cancer among firefighters. That group is called The Phoenix Project.

