Five Durham streets to close as part of program aimed at getting people outside

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- People who live on five Durham streets will soon have more options to enjoy the outdoors thanks to the Shared Streets pilot project.
The City of Durham won a $25,000 grant to temporarily close streets and allow residents an opportunity to enjoy outdoor recreation, exercise, and socializing while allowing for physical distancing.
Residents of Alma, Benjamine, Spruce, Maple, and Taylor streets will be able to help the community-based organization, SpiritHouse, come up with shared streets concepts in their East Durham community.
Durham is one of ten cities to receive a grant from the National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO) Streets for Pandemic Response and Recovery program.
The program aims to help cities reimagine streets in areas disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
It is funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies.
