National Burrito Day 2022: Deals and discounts from Taco Bell, Chipotle and more

Deals and discounts for National Burrito Day

In honor of National Burrito Day, several restaurants are offering deals.

Taco Bell rewards members get a free Doritos Locos Taco.

Del Taco is offering buy one, get one free burritos all day.

El Pollo Loco also has a BOGO deal and is offering free delivery, with no minimum purchase required.

Chipotle is offering a free side of Queso Blanco with the purchase of an entree. The chain is also rolling out a "Burrito Builder" challenge today, exclusively for Roblox players. The first 100,000 people to successfully roll a burrito will earn enough Burrito Bucks to buy an entree.

