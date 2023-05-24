Wake County paramedics, firefighters resuscitated more than 100 people last year

Paramedics and firefighters throughout Wake County were honored for their service and for resuscitating more than 100 people in the last year.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The bond between Rodney Delli-Gatti and Dentrel Sherrod is unique.

And one no one will understand but the two of them.

"It makes it all worthwhile," Sherrod said. "When people call me, they're at their worst."

Sherrod is the lead dispatcher at Cary Emergency Communications Center.

He took the call last September when Rodney went into cardiac arrest while he was out training for an ultra marathon near Waverly Place in Cary.

On Tuesday night, paramedics and firefighters throughout Wake County were honored for their service and for resuscitating more than 100 people in the last year.

Survivors like Rodney were also in attendance at the Martin Marietta Center for Performing Arts.

"It makes you realize how quickly things can go and how much you need to be present in everything you do," Rodney said.

When Damar Hamlin collapsed on national television in January, his story convinced others to get training.

"It's your neighbor, your family member, it happens everywhere," said Don Garner, deputy chief at Wake County EMS. "Compression only CPR and AED, early defibrillation--that's why it is so important for the public to learn how to do both these things."

