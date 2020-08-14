Weather

Models keep Tropical Storm Josephine away from U.S., disturbance could form off NC coast

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Tropical Storm Josephine and a low-pressure system over North Carolina are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

Friday morning, Josephine was 680 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands. The storm has slightly weaker maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and is moving west-northwest at 17 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.


Still, Josephine is not expected to be a problem for North Carolina, or any of the continental United States. ABC11 meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said the worst we could see would be some rough waves at the beach. Models have Josephine staying away from land and dying out in the Atlantic early next week.

WATCH: A look back on J-named storms during hurricane season
EMBED More News Videos

NOAA has recorded 38 J-named storms, according to AccuWeather. Five "J" storm names were retired: Janet, Jeanne, Joan, Joaquin and Juan.



The storm's projected path has it traveling north of the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico. Models then turn the system even more north, keeping it out to sea before it dies out as an area of low-pressure system around Tuesday.

Before Josephine, the previous record for the earliest J-named storm to form was Jose, back on Aug. 22, 2005.

Thursday afternoon, a low-pressure system over North Carolina caught the attention of the National Hurricane Center.

The system is expected to move offshore and into the Atlantic Ocean. Once there, it has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next couple of days. If the storm did form, its name would be Kyle.


Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic. Watch the full one-hour special.


Last week, Hurricane Isaias made landfall in southeastern North Carolina Monday night and deteriorated to a tropical storm. It triggered a string of tornadoes on the east coast, one of which killed two people in Bertie County.

Last week, National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration updated its 2020 hurricane season outlook to "extremely active." In May, the NOAA called for an "above normal" hurricane season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical stormweathertropical depression
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wilson family holds funeral service for 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant
Plight of Black girls in Wake County schools focus in town hall
Dolly Parton voices support for Black Lives Matter
LATEST: NC detention officer dies from COVID-19
Canes take down Bruins in Game 2, 3-2, even playoff series 1-1
Big Weather's Big Recipe: The big sandwich
WCPSS postpones middle school sports until spring
Show More
Brake problems push Ford to recall 562,000 vehicles
Durham teens hold virtual concert to brighten spirits of isolated retirees
Troubleshooter helps unemployed workers get benefits
Despite Social Security concerns, Press Secretary says Trump will protect NC seniors
Black Women's Equal Pay Day: Stories of pay-gap experiences
More TOP STORIES News