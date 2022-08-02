Local law enforcement agencies hosting National Night Out events

The national event is widely celebrated the first Tuesday of August each year.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Cities and towns across the area are inviting you to a National Night Out.

Law enforcement in Chapel Hill will host four different block parties for the event.

In the past, families tell us it's a great chance to get to know your neighborhood officer by name and truly feel safe knowing they are working to protect them.

In Chapel Hill people have 4 places to choose from. Hargraves Center, Bright Sun Place, Oakwood neighborhood and the Ridgefield neighborhood.

There are also events happening throughout Fayetteville.

For specific locations, checkout the interactive map on the police department's website.

And there are several events in Raleigh, details on those locations are on the city's website.

Raleigh police are also asking you to keep your porch light on tonight between 7:00 and 10:00 a.m. in observance of National Night Out.