563-acre Sandy Pines Preserve with walking, equestrian trails opens in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County opened its largest park to date, the Sandy Pines Preserve on Saturday.The 563-acre Sandy Pines Preserve is the largest single tract of land owned by Wake County Parks, Recreation and Open Space, according to a news release from the county."We've made it known that here in Wake County, we are committed to protecting open space, even in the midst of rapid growth," said Wake County Commissioner Sig Hutchinson in a written statement. "This beautiful preserve provides yet another place for residents and visitors to escape into nature and experience Wake County's natural wonders."What makes the park unique is its equestrian-friendly trails. Only two other parks in the county -- the American Tobacco Trail and Umstead State Park -- allow public riding.Sandy Pines offers 6.5 miles of walking and equestrian trails that run through a variety of habitats including pine forests, creeks, a pond and open fields. There are no restrooms or water fountains at the preserve.The preserve will be open Saturdays and Sundays only through March 31. From April 1 to Aug 31, it will be open seven days a week between 8 a.m. and sunset.The park is located at 7201 Doc Procter Road in Wendell.