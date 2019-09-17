21-year-old NC A&T student from Raleigh critical after being hit by car in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University student from Raleigh is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Greensboro Tuesday morning.Police said 21-year-old Onnr Grogan stepped into the road in a place where there was not a crosswalk and was hit by an oncoming car.The 1994 Acura Integra RS was headed eastbound on East Market Street, driven by a 31-year-old Greensboro man.Grogan was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where she is being treated for life-threatening injuries.Grogan is a biological engineering student at NC A&T.