Hundreds celebrate 64th Anniversary of historic 'Greensboro Four' sit-in

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thursday, Hundreds of community members gathered to celebrate the 64th anniversary of the "Greensboro Four" at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical University.

On February 1, 1960. four black students at the university sat down at the lunch counter at Woolworth's, a segregated diner in downtown Greensboro. When the students were refused service, they continued to sit at the counter.

The anniversary breakfast and wreath laying took place at the university Alumni-Foundation Event Center. The event themed "The Gathering: Strength in Our Unity," included panel discussions

The ceremony was followed by a wreath-laying in honor of the four A &T students.

The program also featured a presentation of the Human Rights Medal, the university's highest honor for contributions to civil rights.