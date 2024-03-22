2 North Carolina natives to audition for a chance at golden ticket to Hollywood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two North Carolina natives are auditioning for their chance on American Idol Season 22.

Garrison Bennett from Statesville and Bethany Teague from Charlotte will be vying for their chance for a golden ticket to Hollywood.

25-year-old Bethany Teague is originally from Gastonia, a suburb of Charlotte, and has gone viral on social media platform TikTok for her voice.

Teague, who is an older sister to four siblings, is no stranger to Idol after she auditioned in 2020.

She told ABC11 she lost her mother unexpectedly in 2017 after she gave birth, and hopes her siblings see her musical journey as a source of hope to keep going.

"We've been through a lot and our journey has not always been sugar cookies and rainbows....but I'm still here," she said.

Just 40 miles north of Charlotte, 19-year-old Garrison Bennett from Statesville is also auditioning in front of the Idol judges on Sunday.

Bennett works for a landscaping company but said he has always had a deep love for music.

He told ABC11 he is the middle child in a family with five brothers, and said he was ready for his moment to shine, solo when he went to audition in Nashville.

"Anything is possible and if you have a goal, just keep pushing towards it," Bennett said. "Cause just a few months ago I would've never thought I'd have this opportunity. Being able to look back at this just truly means everything. If you've got a goal - keep pushing for it."

You can watch Bennett and Teague's auditions this Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC11.

There are a few other people from the state who auditioned this year.

Anna Grace Hunt from Pembroke got her golden ticket after performing for the Idol judges last Sunday.

She told ABC11 she's been singing since she was 12 years old, but struggled to share her voice with the world because she's shy, but it was her mom and teacher who convinced her to give Idol a shot.

Black Mountain siblings Laela Dasher and her brother Max Dasher both auditioned for judges earlier this month earning their chance to move forward.

Max performed Rock Salt and Nails by Utah Phillips, impressing all three judges with his voice and gaining the coveted golden ticket.

Laela took the stage after Max who joined her to play guitar for her audition. She performed Angel from Montgomery by John Prine.

Former ECU football player and NFL player Blake Proehl took his chances and auditioned. He is headed to Hollywood.

He sang "In Case You Didn't Know" by Brett Young for the judges.

You can watch all the performances again on Hulu.