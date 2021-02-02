NCCU basketball team featured in new ESPN+ docuseries 'Why Not Us'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6219916" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NCCU coach LeVelle Moton shares his own harrowing run-in with police in the wake of the George Floyd incident.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Central University men's basketball team will be the subject of a new ESPN+ docuseries titled "Why Not Us: North Carolina Central University Men's Basketball."The series will premiere on Feb. 12 and give viewers an in-depth look at the team and the challenges of an athletic program at an HBCU, battling highly-funded programs across the country.The series is produced by NBA All-Star and North Carolina native Chris Paul and ESPN host Stephen A. Smith, a graduate of Winston-Salem State University."Why Not Us will spotlight the importance and uniqueness of HBCUs by chronicling the NCCU men's basketball team and the challenges they encounter throughout a season in my home state of North Carolina," said Paul.NCCU coach Levelle Moton grew up in Raleigh where he played at Enloe High School. After 11 seasons with the Eagles, Moton has made a name for himself, helping the Eagles to three straight MEAC championships and NCAA Tournament appearances.