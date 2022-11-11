More than 6,600 Wake County kids in need of some Christmas angels

"That's a lot of kids that will wake up on Christmas morning but don't have toys and presents from Santa Claus."

Thousands of Wake County families need some Christmas cheer this holiday and the Salvation Army of Wake County is hoping you will an angel and help.

The agency has more than 6600 children registered for their Christmas Cheer Program.

"That's 6634 angels that need to be adopted before Christmas, or else that's a lot of kids that will wake up on Christmas morning but don't have toys and presents from Santa Claus," Lt. Alison Hamilton with the Salvation Army tells ABC11.

It's easy to help. While at the mall, just grab one of these tags, from the 'Angel Tree.' It has the child's name, age and Christmas wants and needs, including sizes of clothing.

"They pick a tag and we'll check them out, hand them a bag and they can go shopping here and bring our bag back to us and we'll make sure that it gets to the warehouse," Hamilton adds.

If you can't make it to the mall, you can adopt an angel online here. While your generous gifts bring big smiles to the kids, it also helps their parents.

"It takes it takes a lot of stress off of them during the holidays because you're thinking how am I going to get gifts from my children and how am I going to provide Christmas for my kids?," Hamilton said.

The tree will be at the Crabtree Valley during mall hours, except for Sundays until December 16th.