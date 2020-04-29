Triangle hairstylist reopens shop despite governor's stay-at-home order

"I'm not a big fan people telling me what to do," Wesley said. "Making me do something that takes away something that I have worked my fanny off for years, it doesn't sit well with me."
Cooper's order is currently set to expire May 8, and businesses like The Room would not be allowed to reopen until Phase 2 of Cooper's plan to reopen, which at the earliest could come late next month.
"I got my Clorox spray, my disinfectant wipes, my barbercide wipes. I have all of the things I am supposed to do to keep people healthy," Wesley said, adding that she'll be the only one in the shop, styling one head at a time and wearing a mask if asked.
The mom of two made the announcement on Facebook live that her clients have already booked appointments.
Some people on her page expressed concern, but the majority were in support.
One commenter said, "You go girl."
Another said, "Keep in mind you could be fined."
Wesley and her clients could face a class II misdemeanor charge for violating an executive order. She could also lose her license.
Lynda Elliott, Executive Director of the State Board of Cosmetic Arts said she contacted Wesley today about violating the order.
"The Governor could always ask us to take a look at her violation and take out additional action," Elliott said. "I'm not saying we definitely would or would not, because we don't take actions on misdemeanors for any other crime that might occur."
Elliott said Wesley would go through due process with the board if action was taken. The last license the board revoked was in January--an individual was selling cosmetology hours and was accused of fraud.
Roxboro Police Chief David Hess said, "She has not committed any crime yet. We remain optimistic that people will do the right thing with voluntary compliance."
Wesley said she will reopen her shop, knowing the risk, and she has inspired others to follow her lead.
"This is what I'm going to have to do to keep my life going," Wesley said.
The Person County Health Department reported its first COVID-19-related death this week. Officials said the person had underlying health conditions.