North Carolina to begin Phase 1 of reopening plan Friday afternoon, will allow certain businesses to reopen

Retailers and services will need to implement social distancing practices, cleaning and other protocols. Any businesses specifically closed by the executive order--including bars and restaurants for dine-in service, nail and hair salons, gyms and movie theatres--must stay closed.

Gatherings must not exceed 10 people

Parks can open, as long as people are maintaining social distancing and not gathering in groups of 10 or more people

Face coverings are recommended in public

Visitor and gathering restrictions remain in place for nursing homes and other congregate living settings

Employers are asked to encourage employees to continue teleworking

Lift stay-at-home order with strong encouragement for vulnerable populations to continue staying at home

Allow limited opening of restaurants, bars and other businesses that can follow strict safety protocols, including reduced capacity, increased cleaning measures and social distancing measures

Allow gathering at houses of worship and entertainment venues at reduced capacity

More people will be allowed at gatherings, but that number has not yet been specified

Face coverings will still be recommended in public

Public playgrounds will open

Restrictions on nursing home and other congregate living setting visitors and gatherings will continue

Restrictions for vulnerable populations will be loosened, with encouragement to continue practicing social distancing

Increased capacity at restaurants, bars, other businesses, houses of worship and entertainment venues will be allowed, but that specific number has not been determined

The number of people allowed at gatherings will increase

Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and other congregate living settings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina will enter Phase One of the state's three-part plan to "reignite" its economy , allowing most stores and parks to open but keep businesses like bars and salons closed.In a news conference Tuesday, Cooper said his new Executive Order will officially enact Phase One as of 5 p.m. on Friday, May 8.The revised stay-at-home order will allow retail stores that were previously designated as "nonessential"--including clothing, sporting goods and houseware stores--to welcome customers for the first time since March. The businesses, however, must screen their employees for symptoms, ensure capacity never exceeds 50 percent of the building's total fire capacity, maintain social distancing among shoppers, and conduct routine maintenance and sanitation.While Tuesday's announcement might be positive news for many North Carolinians, several key areas of the economy will remain off limits, including bars, movie theaters, bowling alleys, concert halls, salons, barbershops, gyms, and swim clubs.Restaurants, meanwhile, will still be limited to take out and delivery service only.Dr. Mandy Cohen, North Carolina's Secretary of Health and Human Services, encouraged all North Carolinians to wear face coverings in public, though there will be no statutory requirement. Some counties, including Durham County , do require face coverings while in public spaces.Cohen emphasized mask-wearing as part of the "three Ws": wear masks, wash hands and wait in line six feet apart.In addition, North Carolinians still may not gather in groups of 10 or more people, and visitation restrictions will remain in place for nursing homes and correctional facilities.According to Cooper, Phase One could end and transition into Phase Two as early as May 22, if North Carolina continues to see a sustained leveling or decrease in the number of new cases each day and number of hospitalizations, a decrease in the percentage of total positive tests, and a decrease in the number of emergency room visits for COVID-like symptoms. If not, the order could be extended.North Carolina's original Stay-at-Home order went into effect on March 30 , with an original expiration date of April 29. The Governor, however, extended that order through May 8.Here are more details about the three-phase plan to reopen the state's economy: