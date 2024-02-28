NC Courage's new jersey pays homage to the Triangle region

The North Carolina Courage will be taking the pitch with a new look in 2024.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Courage will be taking the pitch with a new look in 2024.

The Courage will rotate between two different kits. Their primary kit features diffusing shades of blue and red with angular patterns for a retro shoutout to the Triangle region. The bottom right corner of the jersey also features the slogan, "Be > Seem," which is a reference to the state's official motto: "To be, rather than to seem."

The secondary kit features a gradient shift from dark to light using club colors to speak to the strength of the collective. The thoughtful designs reflect each club's identity, provide a sense of joyful expression and celebrate the energy created by the sport of soccer.

"This is a tremendous moment for our club and the NWSL," said North Carolina Courage President Francie Gottsegen. "There is incredible detail in both the quality of the kit and the beautiful design that well represents our club and region. To see the NWSL and Nike commit the time and resources necessary for this huge endeavor speaks volumes about the current standing of the league, the bright future ahead, and the importance placed on the player experience. These are kits that all of Courage Country can be proud of."

Jerseys, pre-match tops and an assortment of fan gear will be available for purchase beginning Thursday.

The Courage wear the new kits for the first time when they open the 2024 season on March 16, with a 7 p.m. kickoff against the Houston Dash at WakeMed Soccer Park.