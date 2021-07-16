St. Jude Children's Research Hospital mandates COVID-19 vaccine for all staff

8:30 a.m.
Four NFL teams remain under 50% vaccinated less than two weeks from the start of training camp, a person familiar with the vaccination rates told The Associated Press.
Washington, Indianapolis, Arizona and the Los Angeles Chargers had the four lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the league as of Thursday, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity, because the league hasn't released the numbers.
FRIDAY MORNING HEADLINES
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, informed staff that they would all be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 9.
The announcement came in the form of a hospital-wide memo.
"By September 10, employees who have refused vaccination or do not have an approved medical or religious exemption will be put on an unpaid administrative leave for two weeks," wrote Dr. James R. Downing, president and CEO of the Memphis hospital. "During this time, they have the opportunity to begin the vaccination process. Those who fail to start the vaccination process will be terminated at the end of the two-week period."
St. Jude said the decision to mandate the vaccines was reached after "much research, analysis and discussion."
In North Carolina, Tuesday's numbers showed more than 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases for the first time since May 22.
However, the positive rate actually dropped to 4.4%. That's the first rate decrease in four days.
A new CDC report highlights the success of vaccine equity in North Carolina.
Between December and April the vaccination rate among Black residents increase from 9% to 19% and the rate among Hispanic residents increased from 4% to 10%.
THURSDAY
3:15 p.m.
Two North Carolina residents are the latest winners of the state COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Every other week, the state selects two vaccinated North Carolinians to win prizes. One person over the age of 18 will win $1 million, and one person between 12 and 17 years old will win a $125,000 post-secondary scholarship.
Thursday's winners included Natalie Everett of Pineville, who won the $1 million prize, and 16-year-old high school student Jessica Klima of Greensboro who won the scholarship.
"A big thank you to our winners for getting their shot against COVID-19 to protect themselves and others," NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said during a news conference. "North Carolina is seeing cases, hospitalizations and deaths increasing. Don't wait to vaccinate."
Everett said she got vaccinated after researching the vaccines and learning it was the best way to prevent getting the virus for a second time. Klima said her parents getting the vaccine inspired her to get hers. She plans to study physical therapy in college.
The next drawing is on July 21.
THURSDAY MORNING
On Wednesday, the state recorded its highest number of new cases in nearly two months.
The 995 new positive cases Wednesday is more than twice as many as were recorded last Wednesday, and four times higher than two weeks ago.
The percentage of tests coming back positive rose to 5.5 percent, which is higher than the percent positive goal NCDHHS set back at the start of the pandemic.
State metrics do not explicitly say if those new positive cases were among vaccinated or unvaccinated people, but nationally the director of the National Institutes of Health said unvaccinated people make up 99 percent of the new COVID-19 cases.
"If you're on the fence about whether vaccination was going to help you, listen to those numbers. Unvaccinated people going into hospital and dying. Vaccinated people essentially not," NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it expects to see COVID-19 hospital admissions to increase over the next four weeks. National COVID-19 hospitalizations had been declining for months.
In addition, the state continues to urge citizens to get vaccinated. As part of that push, the two winners in last week's COVID-19 vaccine lottery drawing will be announced today.