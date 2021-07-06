Scammers look to cash in on NC COVID-19 vaccine lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Now that North Carolina announced Your Shot at $1 Million Summer Cash Drawing, scammers are jumping in to try and take advantage of it.
If you received the COVID vaccine here in North Carolina you're eligible for the vaccine lottery. While there's already been one drawing with the winners claiming their prices, there are still three more to go, and scammers are hoping to cash in.
Several ABC11 viewers reported getting scam phone calls and emails involving winning a lottery. Viewers said in all cases, they were told they were the winner, but they needed to send money to get their winnings.
In one case, an ABC11 viewer sent $800 worth of gift cards, only to learn later it was a scam.
Here in North Carolina, the Your Shot at $1 Million Summer Cash Drawing goes through August 4th. The drawings take place every other week on Wednesdays.
The first one was June 23, and the next one will be Wednesday, July 7.
What you need to watch out for is a call from scammers pretending to be government officials claiming they need your personal information to get your prize. Also if you're told that you can buy your way into the lottery that is not true, the only way to be eligible is to get your COVID vaccine.
According to the state's website, winners will be called by a representative from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Winners may also be emailed. They will have 48 hours to accept their prize.
The biggest red flag to know that it is a lottery scam is when scammers ask you to pay money to get your winnings.
