COVID-19 mask mandates remain at RDU, Durham Public Schools ... but for how much longer?

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- COVID-19 mask policies have been abating. Thursday, two more areas could begin to roll back mask mandates.

CEOs from all major US airlines are now calling on President Joe Biden to lift the federal mask mandate on public transportation.

The group includes the CEOs of American Airlines, Delta and United. They say the current restrictions--like mask mandates and international pre-departure testing--no longer align with what experts say is necessary.

That federal mask mandate is already expected to expire on April 18, but these industry leaders hope to sway the administration to relax the rules sooner.

Meanwhile, Durham Public Schools remains one of the last school districts in North Carolina to still require masks in classrooms.

DPS leaders will meet Thursday to debate ending the mask mandate. The district loosened its policies on March 16--making masks optional for outdoor activities.

Some parents have pushed back, urging DPS to lift mask mandates in favor of a voluntary masking policy. School board members begin their meeting at 6:30 p.m. Stay with ABC11.com for updates.
