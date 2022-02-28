NC State rolls back COVID-19 mask mandate, making them optional in most indoor areas

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Here's the latest news and information on COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccines.New mask guidelines take effect at NC State on Monday.Masks will no longer be required in most indoor settings. The university said improving COVID-19 metrics are allowing for a relaxation of face covering rules.Face coverings will still be required in all classrooms, laboratories and on Wolfline buses.COVID-19 tests are no longer required, but the university said free testing will still be available to everyone.The UNC System announced that all system schools should be mask-optional starting March 7 unless their local guidelines require masks.For UNC-Chapel Hill, for example, since the Orange County Health Department announced last week that the county's indoor mask requirement would remain in place, the university will continue to follow that guidance and require masks indoors on campus.That policy will remain in effect for UNC-CH until Orange County drops the mask mandate.UNC-Chapel Hill said the number of COVID-19 cases and positivity rates for the campus community continue to decrease.North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,887 new COVID-19 cases Friday while the percentage of positive tests remained low at just 7.1%.The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to fall, with just 1,861 people currently in the hospital statewide.In total, 22,500 people in North Carolina have died from COVID-19.UNC Health celebrated administering more than 500,000 vaccine doses in just over a year this week."We can count a half million vaccinations administered but what we can't count is the huge number of lives that were saved, the ICU admissions prevented, and the families kept intact because of these unprecedented efforts," Dr. David Wohl, who has helped lead UNC Health's COVID vaccination campaign, said in a written statement. "Many of us would not be here right now if it was not for the hard work so many put in to make these vaccinations and boosters happen."UNC Health representatives said the pace of vaccinations has slowed since last year, but the hospital system remains committed to vaccinated as many people as possible.Wake County's indoor mask mandate to slow the spread of COVID-19 will end at 5 p.m. Friday. Several cities and towns within the county, including Raleigh, Garner, Morrisville, Knightdale, Zebulon and Rolesville will also end their mandates.Many of the county's towns have already lifted the mask mandate, including Cary, Fuquay Varina, Apex, Holly Springs and Wake Forest.The mandate applies to indoor, public buildings, but individual businesses will be allowed to make their own decisions about requiring masks.Cumberland County lifted its mask mandates last weekend. Durham County is expected to keep its guidelines in place until at least the end of March.