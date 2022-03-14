Health & Fitness

Cumberland County government buildings allow staff, visitors to drop masks

EMBED <>More Videos

Coronavirus NC: Latest updates on COVID-19 in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Here's the latest news and information on COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccines.

MONDAY MORNING HEADLINES

Starting today, masks will be optional in most Cumberland County government facilities for staff and visitors.

Masks will still be required in the Department of Public Health and the Cumberland County Detention Center.

The new guidelines come as case counts fall and counties across the state loosen masking guidelines. Statewide, the percentage of positive tests is less than 3%, however, it is much higher locally in Cumberland County, about 7.1% over the last 14 days.

LAST WEEK UPDATES



5:26 p.m.
As mask mandates are lifted in school districts, local governments, and many state agencies Monday, an infectious disease expert is urging caution and wishing for masking in classrooms for a bit longer.

Dr. David Wohl, an infectious disease expert at UNC said COVID case counts dropping and hospitals emptying out of COVID-19 patients are encouraging signs.


EMBED More News Videos

Dr. David Wohl said waiting even a couple of more weeks before losing masks inside classrooms would be a more measured approach.



"I think there's a sweet spot though," he said. "There's a lot of wishful thinking and I wish I could say that the science doesn't back up masking in schools -- it does back up masking. We know masks work. We know schools that mask have less community spread."

Wohl said waiting even a couple of more weeks before losing masks inside classrooms would be a more measured approach.

"I don't want to do anything that prevents us from getting where we all want to be," he said. "I don't want to take any chances that we're going to see an Omicron Ba.2 bump like they saw in Denmark. That would just slow us down, that would just make us more frustrated and exhausted so let's just keep going. Let's put our pedal to the metal. We're almost there."

As for those who do still chose to wear a mask indoors, Wohl said wearing something is better than nothing when everyone around you is without a mask.

-- ABC11's Andrea Blanford reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessraleighwake countydurhamcumberland countyncface maskcoronavirus testingomicron variantcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be needed, Pfizer's CEO says
Talks to resume as Russia pressures Ukrainian capital Kyiv
1 person taken to hospital; 2 firefighters injured in Raleigh fire
Officers across 100 NC counties ramp up patrols against drunk driving
One injured in shooting at Raleigh McDonald's
American Idol Recap: Happy tears and top 10 performances
ACC gets 5 teams in NCAA Tournament including 2 seed Duke, 8 seed UNC
Show More
Clayton's dramatic two-night 'Bachelor' finale begins tonight
William Hurt, star of 'Broadcast News,' 'Body Heat,' dies
High gas prices affect Farmers Market vendors and customers
Police: Suspect who shot homeless men in NYC also wanted in DC
Local Ukrainians to host rally as Russia's invasion intensifies
More TOP STORIES News